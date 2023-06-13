Road resurfacing set on Ford Drive

× Expand Matthew Hamilton on Unsplash Road Construction

Part of Ford Drive in east Oakville will be closed for the next two weeks for road resurfacing.

In May 2023, Halton Region began construction work along Ford Drive (Reg. Rd. 13) from North Service Road East to 250m north of Kingsway Drive, Wards 3 and 6, in the town of Oakville (see map below for the project limits).

Further to Halton's Notice of Night Work dated April 21, 2023, there has been an update to the night work schedule. Regional staff say that "due to unforeseen circumstances, the contractor was unable to start the night work as previously communicated last month."

Halton Region Ford Drive Road Resurfacing

The night work has been rescheduled and now will occur weeknights, including Friday nights, from June 12 to June 23, 2023 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Access to the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) ramps will be intermittently closed during this period. In coordination with MTO, advance on-road signage will be installed on Ford Drive and the QEW.

Halton Region annually resurfaces various roadways across the Region to maintain and extend the life cycle of its roadways.

"We will make every effort to minimize noise," say the contractors. "We will make every effort to complete the construction work as quickly as possible to minimize the impact of the night work."

Emergency vehicle access and local access will be maintained at all times. Motorists should expect delays when travelling through the area.

If you have any questions, you can visit Halton's Road Resurfacing webpage to find more information about the project.