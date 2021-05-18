Road Safety Week starts today

Today marks the beginning of Canada Road Safety Week, a 7-day national campaign to make Canada's roads the safest in the world.

With what we have seen take place on Sunday in Brampton when a motorcyclist was killed, the importance of driving safely has never been more apparent. Our heart breaks for our neighbouring community.

This annual awareness campaign increases public compliance with safe driving measures to save lives and reduce injuries. The focus of this campaign continues to be on behaviours that put drivers, passengers, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users at risk: impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

Unsafe driving behaviours come with an increased risk of injury or death. Other consequences include criminal charges, fines, suspensions, or vehicle impoundment.

There is no excuse to justify unsafe driving behaviour. It is simply #NotWorthTheRisk.

We want Halton residents and all Canadians to remember the decisions they make and the consequences of their actions impact everyone on or near our roadways.

The Halton Regional Police Service thanks those in our community who recognize that they share the roads with others.

Whether you are a motorcyclist, a pedestrian, a driver, or a cyclist, remember - road safety starts with YOU.

The Halton Regional Police Service is proud to be participating in this year’s Canada Road Safety Campaign. This national public safety initiative advances Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025 to make Canada’s roads the safest in the world. We are confident that our local efforts will help make Halton's roads among the safest in Canada.