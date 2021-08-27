Robert Wyles: boater leaving Bronte Harbour goes missing

Shortly after 6 pm on Wednesday, August 26th, Halton Police Marine Officers were in the area of 16 Mile Creek and Lake Ontario assisting a boater while a storm was moving through the area.

During this time, they noticed another boat nearby which appeared to be adrift. Upon closer examination, the Marine Officers could board the vessel and determine there were no occupants aboard.

×

Police investigation revealed the vessel was purchased earlier in the day. The experienced operator was observed alone, boarding and leaving Bronte Harbor at approximately 12:30 pm where he purchased the vessel.

A search and rescue was immediately initiated, which quickly expanded to joint efforts between Halton/Peel/Hamilton Police Marine units, Towarf and JRCC (CFB Trenton).

© OpenStreetMap contributors CC BY-SA 2.0

A shoreline search is being conducted along the shores of Lake Ontario from 16 Mile Creek Area (Trafalgar Rd) to Bronte Harbor ( Burloak Dr) by the Halton Police search team.

JRCC has assumed command on the on-water search, and it is anticipated to continue throughout the night and into August 27th.

Lakefront property owners saw illumination in the area as the rescuers utilized flares to enhance visibility during the night search.

Halton Police request residents with lakefront property within this area to check their shorelines for this missing person.

The missing person is Robert Wyles who is 80-years-old and not a resident of Halton.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything concerning this incident or has any relevant information, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2215 or ext. 2216 or Halton Police Marine Unit at 905-825-4747 ext 5230

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.