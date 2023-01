× Expand Lehel Mozgai on Pexels

During an UBER ride to Oakville from Mississauga on Jan. 14 at around 7 a.m., a Rolex watch was stolen from a passenger by an individual known to them as they travelled together.

The watch cost $25,000.

Halton Regional Police Service has launched an investigation into the matter.

This crime carries with it a charge of “Theft over $5000.”