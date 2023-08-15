Thief steals shingles from roof of home under construction

× Expand Unsplash Cedar shingles

The roof of a home, on Bridge Road, that was under construction was damaged sometime between Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 13.

Shingles were missing and there were holes on the roof. The estimated cost of damage exceeds $5,000. There is no description of the suspect(s).

× Expand Openstreetmap Value Village, Cross Ave

On Sunday, Aug. 13, a wallet was stolen out of a purse while the victim was shopping at Value Village on Cross Avenue.

The incident occurred between 2:40 p.m. and 3:20 p.m.. The wallet contained cash, personal documents and cards. There is no information on the thief.

Halton police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).