Santa Claus joins Mayor Burton for fireside chat this weekend

There may not be a parade, but Santa Claus is still coming to town this weekend. Santa will sit with Oakville Mayor Rob Burton for a live streamed event this weekend, following the success of a similar event last year in 2020.

On Saturday, November 21, 2021 at 9 a.m., Santa Claus will be sitting down with Mayor Rob Burton for a physically distanced in-person chat that will be shared online on the Oakville Santa Claus Parade website "for all to enjoy."

This event takes place, in the interest of safety, instead of hosting the usual Oakville Santa Claus parade this year."With parades not possible this year due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions," according to the Town, "the Town of Oakville has invited Santa to come to town for a fireside chat."

Questions have been submitted virtually over the last month to Town staff, and Santa will answer them live to all viewers of this Saturday morning's broadcast. Also during the broadcast will the announcement for the winner of the Town's colouring contest.

Mayor Burton said that "lucky for us, Santa was available on our originally planned parade date and has agreed to meet with me for a holiday chat. I can’t wait to share your questions and videos with him."

More information about this event, including links on how to watch the fireside chat, is available online directly from the Town.