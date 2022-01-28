Oakville's school attendance through COVID-19 above provincial average

× Expand Maximillian Simson / Unsplash

According to new information from the province of Ontario, Oakville's rate of school absenteeism in the COVID-19 pandemic is lower than the provincial average. And for most schools in town, the percentage of people coming in to school every day is among the best.

Newly released data from Ontario's provincial government and the Ministry of Education showed that absenteeism of students and staff has increased province-wide during the last two years of the coronavirus pandemic for several reasons.

But the main reason is that when exposed, potentially exposed, or confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, you can't go into school, meaning the students and/or staff must isolate at home.

The public table released by the province shows a breakdown of every single school Ontario, including the school's name, the city/town where it is located, and the percentage of absences reported at that specific school.

(It should be noted that, for this and all calculations in the story, the absence from class is only counted for in-person learning up to January 24, 2022. Absences during periods of virtual learning over the last two years are not available nor commented on.)

According to findings from the reported absence rates:

337 Ontario schools report 30%+ absenteeism (6.9% of schools in the province)

(6.9% of schools in the province) 853 Ontario schools report 20-29% absenteeism (17.6% of schools in the province)

(17.6% of schools in the province) 1,694 Ontario schools report 10-19% absenteeism (35% of schools in the province)

That means 24.5%, or nearly one-quarter, of all schools in Ontario, are regularly reporting over 20% of staff and students are absent from schools, either from COVID-19 or otherwise. That also means 59.5% of schools are reporting an absentee rate over 10% or more.

When classrooms reopened to in-person learning on Jan. 17, 2022, the province no longer required school boards to share information about positive cases. Instead, parents "will be notified when the combined absenteeism among staff and students reaches 30%, regardless of whether those absences are connected to the virus."

Results for Oakville

So far, not one school in Oakville has come close to the 30% absence rate threshold before parents are notified.

Of the 51 schools in Oakville (from the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board), however, none of them have an absentee rate above 20%.

In fact, only 18 of the 51 Oakville schools are in the 10-19% absent category, which represents only 35% of schools in Oakville. That's above average attendance for all schools in the province.

White Oaks Public School has the highest absence rate in Oakville, currently at 17.8%, while E. J. James' absence rate of 1.2% is the lowest in town.

Here are the five highest and lowest absence rates in Oakville:

FIVE HIGHEST RATES

White Oaks HS: 17.8% St. Teresa of Calcutta C: 16.6% Montclair PS: 13.3% Garth Webb SS: 12.8% River Oaks PS: 12.7%

FIVE LOWEST RATES

E. J. James PS: 1.2% Iroquois Ridge HS: 2.6% Forest Trail Public School and Oakville Trafalgar HS: tied at 2.9% (Tie above) Abbey Park HS and Pine Grove PS: tied at 4.6%

In addition, the average absence rates in Town are:

8.5% for schools in Oakville

8.1% across all Halton District School Board schools

9.3% across all Halton Catholic District School Board schools

The absenteeism information will continue to be updated on the provincial website each weekday at 10:30 a.m., listing schools and school boards that have reported absences. There are more than 4,800 schools in Ontario.

The website also reads, "If there is a discrepancy between the school closure and/or absenteeism data reported here and data reported publicly by the school board, consider the information reported by the school board to be the most up to date."

The absence rate website can be read online here.