Resident's scream averts break-in

On Wednesday, Mar. 15, at around 4:50 p.m. in the afternoon, a man attempted to break into a home on Pinegrove Road and Morden Road.

He, initially, knocked on the door. When no one answered, he tried to shoulder the door down.

The resident, who was at home, screamed, causing the suspect to abandon his attempt and flee.

The male suspect is described as having medium-length dark hair, with a heavy build, and was wearing a dark jacket at the time of the break-in.

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can call them by dialling 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.