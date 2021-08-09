Second accident on QEW in Oakville on August 8

The OPP was busy in Oakville after attending to two serious accidents on the QEW on Sunday, Aug 8, 2021.

The first incident occurred just after 11:00 AM when a multi-vehicle accident occurred, causing OPP, Oakville Fire, and Halton Paramedics to close off three eastbound lanes between Royal Windsor Drive Exit and Ford Drive. Since the entrance to the 403 was moved from Ford Drive further east, but the extra exit lane was not extended, this stretch of the QEW has been congested.

The second incident occurred around 6:00 PM on the westbound QEW between Dorval Drive and Third Line just beside the weigh station. To attend to this collision, OPP and Oakville Fire closed off the 2 right-hand lanes. By 7:14 PM, according to the MTO's Twitter account, they had re-opened the lanes.

Each incident resulted in drivers being stuck in traffic for several kilometres in both directions for hours.