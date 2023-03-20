Halton Police launches second annual Anti-Hate campaign

× Expand HRPS #NoHateInHalton

The Halton Regional Police Service (HPRS) officially launched their second annual #NoHateInHalton Anti-Hate campaign this morning, on Monday, Mar. 20. It will run for four days until Friday, Mar. 24.

HRPS is collaborating with the Halton District School Board, Halton Catholic District School Board, Conseil Scolaire Catholique MonAvenir, Conseil Scolaire Viamonde, Crime Stoppers of Halton, and other community stakeholders to bring their anti-hate message to over 180 schools and learning facilities across the region, and on social media.

The campaign aims to shine a light on different support systems that victims, and others who have been negatively affected, can lean on. Part of the plan is also addressing “factors that lead to individuals exhibiting hateful behavior and the impact of hate on community safety and well-being.”

The Youth Advisory Council (YAC), a group comprised of student representatives from schools in the area, developed social media and video messaging for the campaign.

#NoHateInHalton messages will focus on the following topics:

Eliminating hate and bias motivated incidents,

Encouraging individuals to report an incident that is motivated by hate or bias,

Building a sense of community within schools across the region,

Encouraging students and staff to work collaboratively to eliminate hate within the schools, and support impacted individuals and groups, and

Reducing the stigma that is often associated with victims of hate and bias-motivated incidents, and removing any barriers to reporting those incidents.

Posters have been put up at learning facilities across the region to heighten awareness of the campaign. To help reduce barriers to reporting incidents, there are also stickers featuring a QR code to Halton Crime Stoppers' website, where incidents motivated by hate or bias can be reported anonymously.

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #NoHateInHalton and share your perspective on respect and inclusion.

You can also visit the Hate and Bias Motivated Crime webpage on HaltonPolice.ca for information about Hate and Bias Motivated Crimes and the Halton Regional Police Service’s commitment to eliminating these types of incidents from our communities.