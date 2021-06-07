Series of auto thefts and break-in offences leads to arrest

The Halton Regional Police Service – 3 District has arrested a male in his late twenties from Hamilton with the assistance of Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) 2 District, on June 2, 2021. A week-long investigation into a series of break-ins into garages, sheds and vehicles in Halton region, led to issuance of a Criminal Code search warrant and the following arrest. About $70,000 worth of stolen goods were recovered.

According to the HRPS, a total of 37 incidents were reported since May 23, 2021, where vehicles, outdoor sheds and garages were forcefully entered. It can be noted that Oakville has witnessed significant rise in auto thefts in the past two weeks, especially in areas like Bronte, Glen Abbey and West Oakville.

During the investigation, the police determined that in many incidents, the accused stole the garage door opener from the vehicle parked in the victim’s driveway and then entered the garage. The victim used a stolen car to carry out the crimes and stole several items including high-end bicycles and expensive tools. He has been charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter, Theft Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, Trespass at Night, Fraud Under $5000, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose and Trafficking Stolen Property.

The HRPS continues its investigation to identify other possible suspects, who could be involved in these incidents. The police also seeks public help and anyone with information regarding the same can contact the following investigators:

D/Cst Cole Richards - 3 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2345.

D/Cst Mark Bingham – 2 District Street Crime Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 2268.

Witnesses can also submit tips anonymously to Halton Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The Halton police also reminds the community of the following safety tips in order to prevent occurrence of these types of crimes:

Ensure your vehicle doors are always locked

Always roll up your windows

Remove all valuables from your vehicle

Leave an exterior light on to illuminate your driveway at night

Remove your garage door opener

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service typically posts suspect(s) name(s) on their website.