Serious accident closes Lakeshore Road East

Halton Regional Police Services are currently investigating a serious accident in South East Oakville. Lakeshore Road East is closed in both directions from Morrison Road to Chartwell Road.

The Police were notified of the accident at 2:16 PM today (December 3, 2020).

HRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene.

Lakeshore Road will be closed at least for a few hours, so it is best to find an alternate route such as Cornwall Road.

As more information is released we will be updating this release.