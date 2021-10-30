Seven Sheridan alumni vie for Premier’s Awards

× Expand Sheridan College Pictured top row, left to right: Carol Sebert, Derrick Ross, and Michelle John. Bottom row, left to right: Muluba Habanyama, Paul Papoutsakis, Ryan Andal, and Steve Henry.

Seven Sheridan College graduates are vying for the 2021 Premier’s Awards for their outstanding contributions to society as accomplished entrepreneurs, changemakers and high-achievers who founded their success on their college education.

Launched in 1992 by Colleges Ontario, each year the Premier’s Awards celebrate college alumni by recognizing one winner in each of the competition’s categories. Since then, Sheridan alumni have taken home the prize 18 times.

The graduates will be celebrated at a virtual gala on Nov. 18, 2021. This year, Sheridan’s nominees are:

Ryan Andal (Interactive Multimedia ’05): President and Co-Founder of two-time Emmy Award-winning Secret Location, a content and technology studio for emerging platforms. Andal has been nominated to the Technology category for his achievements as a virtual reality pioneer.

Muluba Habanyama (Journalism-Broadcast ’16): Ambassador for the Canadian Foundation for AIDS Research. Habanyama has been nominated to the Recent Graduate category for her exceptional courage in giving voice to people living with HIV-AIDS.

Steve Henry (Tool and Die Maker ’00), Director of Apprenticeship and Training at Magna International Inc. Henry has been nominated to the Apprenticeship category for his advocacy for careers in the trades and for ensuring skilled trades education keeps pace with evolving manufacturing needs.

Michelle John (Legal Office Administration ’90), Fire/Life Safety Education Officer, City of Brampton. John has been nominated to the Community Services category for her passionate commitment to ensuring community safety through education. She is a role model for women and visible minorities aspiring to leadership roles.

Paul Papoutsakis (Sports Injury Management ’00), Athletic Therapist, National Ballet of Canada. Papoutsakis has been nominated to the Health Sciences category for his exceptional work in sports injury management. He has created an internship for college students of athletic therapy at the National Ballet.

Derrick Ross (Business ’86), President, Slaight Music. Ross has been nominated to the Business category for his support of the Canadian music industry. He has represented renowned Canadian artists such as Tom Cochrane and Carley Rae Jepsen, and has worked with a string of success stories including Coldplay, Kardinall Offishall, Nickelback and Keith Urban, among many others.

Carol Sebert (Craft & Design, Fabrics ’80), Founder of Creative Matters, a renowned designer and creator of custom fair-trade floor and wall coverings. Sebert has been nominated to the Creative Arts & Design category for building a highly successful business based on the highest ethical and environmental standards. Her firm’s retail clients include high-profile labels such as Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

In addition, comedian, television host and corporate emcee James Cunningham, a 1996 alumnus of Sheridan's Theatre and Drama Studies program, will host the awards in the online celebration.