Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for July 13 afternoon to early evening.

According to the Weather Network, there is a 60 to 70 percent chance of precipitation starting at 4:00 PM and then drop again until 6:00 PM. This second cell may last until 9:00 PM. Later on Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning, another round of thunderstorms is anticipated to hit Oakville.

Temperatures will reach a high of mid to high twenties, but the humidity will make it feel ten degrees hotter.

Winds will be coming out of the west at 15 to 20 km/h and gusts reach into the low thirties.

Here is Special Weather Statement

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to 2 cm in diameter and heavy rainfall of 50 mm within an hour.

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.