Severely malnourished dogs found in Oakville

Within the last week, three dogs came to the Oakville & Milton Humane Society (OMHS) in terrible condition.

An older female dog was found on Kerr Street is under-socialized, diabetic, blind in one eye and extremely underweight. The other two younger dogs were found at Maplegrove Plaza in Southeast Oakville and also malnourished and under-socialized.

"OMHS is a resource for anyone who can not afford to provide care for their pets," said Stephanie Aleksich, OMHS Manager of Animal Protective Services.

"If you can't afford to care for your pet, we can help. It's heart-wrenching to see animals like this in our community, and we encourage people to reach out before it gets to this point."

If anyone has any information on these malnourished dogs, please call us at 905-845-1551 or email shelter@omhs.ca

× Expand OMHS Malnourished Dogs - 1 Malnourished dogs

OMHS relies 100% on donations from the community to protect the most vulnerable animals in our community.

Even if you don't have information regarding these dogs, you can still make a difference in their recovery, as well as support other animals in OMHS care, by making a donation today. Your contribution will help us provide food, shelter, medical care, and other essential services to animals in need.

As part of our MissionPawsible Campaign, your donation will be matched by our friends at A1 Air Conditioning and Heating (up to $2500) until June 10. Don't miss this chance to double your impact and help us make a positive change in the lives of animals. Donate today