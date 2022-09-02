Sexual Assault Investigation in Oakville leads to two arrests

× Expand Oakville News Halton Police

After a Sexual Assault Investigation in Oakville, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has arrested two males.

Investigators with the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit arrested 24-year-old Zaid Darkhabani of Oakville, on August 31. He’s been charged with Sexual Assault and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

And, 28-year-old Ahmad Amiri of Oakville was arrested, on September 1. He’s been charged with Sexual Assault.

Both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The victims in these assaults were adults and they did not have a previous relationship with either accused prior to the night of the offences. Investigators are concerned there may be additional victims.

Reminder: Any individual charged with a crime is innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Halton Police would like to remind citizens that sexual assault is any touching of another person without their consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. A sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to sexual assault involving penetration.

There is no statute of limitation when it comes to reporting a sexual assault. This means that no matter how long ago the sexual assault happened, you can still report it to police for investigation.

Victims of violence and/or sexual assault can contact the Halton Regional Police Service Victim Services Unit at 905-825-4777 for support.

Additional information can be found in HRPS' Sexual Assault Information Guide.

A valuable resource for information is also available on the Survivors Voices website.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the HRPS Child and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.