Thieves make away with $26K after hacking into Rebecca Street ATM

Three ATM machines in the Halton region, one being in Oakville, were recently targeted by thieves.

Surprisingly, none of the machines were pried open nor did they reveal signs of forced entry. This leads Halton Regional Police Service’s (HRPS) Media Relations Officer Steve Elms to believe that the suspect(s) hacked "into the ATM machine software in order to obtain the cash inside."

Elms adds that the entire province is investigating incidents like these and that it isn't just a Halton region problem.

The thefts occurred within the span of two days, between October 14th and 15th, but were not discovered until a week later, on the 22nd.

On October 14, around $22,000 was stolen from an ATM at a Shell gas station on Appleby Line in Burlington.

Later that day, $26,000 was looted from an ATM at a Shell gas station on Rebecca Street in Oakville.

× Expand Openstreetmap The Shell gas station on Rebecca Street in Oakville

And finally, the next day, $50,000 was stolen from the ATM of a Shell gas station on Guelph Line in Burlington.

The different jurisdictions in which these crimes took place are all collaborating with the RCMP Cyber Crime Unit to find those responsible. There is no word yet on the suspect(s)' descriptions.

If you have information about these incidents, call HRPS at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.