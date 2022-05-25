Sheridan College announces a nearly "full return" in fall 2022

× Expand Sheridan College

Sheridan College, along with their flagship Trafalgar campus in Oakville, announced today, May 25, that the Sheridan campus will be "fully reopening" in fall 2022 after more than two years of COVID-19 pandemic related disruptions - with a few minor caveats.

A representative for the college says they are expecting "that 98% of Fall 2022 programming will offer at least some in-person experience" when their fall semester begins this September.

"Sheridan is preparing for a vibrant on-campus experience for the upcoming Fall 2022 semester," said the school in a press release today, "with most of our campus services and activities returning to pre-pandemic levels."

"We look forward to welcoming back our students and resuming many of the campus life activities that were placed on hold due to public health measures."

While Sheridan says their biggest highlight for the next is the opening of their brand-new Student Centre at the Hazel McCallion Campus in Mississauga, they "are also thrilled to welcome students back to refreshed and upgraded Student Centres at the Trafalgar and Davis campuses."

Sheridan’s Student Union and student support teams across all three campuses say they "are excited to offer many more on-campus activities while continuing to provide opportunities to connect with students in-person and virtually."

In terms of planning for future COVID-19 related health risks, Sheridan says they are still working "in partnership with our public health and provincial partners to determine the extent to which our on-campus health and safety measures will remain in place for the Fall semester." They also said further information "will be provided as September [2022] approaches."

"As we have throughout the pandemic, we will continue to focus on our shared responsibility to maintain the health and safety of our community."

About resources for students living on and off-campus

The Sheridan College Residence is "excited to welcome students back to a return of campus life and community this Fall."

Residence applications are now open for all campuses - Sheridan is directing students looking for more information or wanting to apply to visit sheridanresidence.ca. In-person and virtual campus tours are being offered and can be booked in advance here with: In-Person Campus Tours | Visit Sheridan | Sheridan College.

For students planning to live within the community, "Sheridan’s Off Campus Housing page page has a wealth of resources, including our new Be a Good Neighbour Guide and tips on finding a place to stay, and checklists for first-time renters."

Two years ago, Sheridan partnered with Places4Students.com, an established provider of off-campus housing solutions, to engage more local landlords and connect them directly with students looking for housing through a simplified listing process.

Sheridan also says they are "recognizing that the return to the "new normal" will evoke different emotions amongst our students, and some learners may need additional support as they navigate the return to in-person learning."

Along with "a robust Health Resources page on our website that outlines our health and safety supports," they say students also have access to an online wellness hub that offers "culturally appropriate mental health resources, opportunities to meet like-minded peers, and a list of wellness events and programs to stay engaged and healthy."

Sheridan "will be adding new updates about campus access protocols, in-person and remote student supports" to their newly relaunched Return to Campus pages as we get closer to welcoming students back for Fall 2022.

More information about today's release is available online here.