Sheridan College locked down

Sheridan College's Trafalgar Campus in Oakville was put on lockdown yesterday afternoon, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, after police responded to reports of an armed suspect on foot.

The lockdown began at 3:14 p.m. yesterday. Just a few minutes later, police announced that they had the suspect in custody at 3:21 p.m., and the college was lifting the lockdown, as there was no known ongoing threat to public safety.

Sheridan responded shortly after reaffirming the police's statement. All classes and activities, however, were cancelled for the remainder of the day, and the Trafalgar Road campus would re-open on Wednesday, July 19.

"When I heard the alarm, I was shocked, mostly because it was so strange to hear," said Alex, a student on campus during the lockdown. "I haven't ever heard that alarm before. It was strange and a bit eerie to hear this sort of robot voice going 'run, hide, defend'."

"My co-workers and I made our way outside and were joined by a group of other people who were also in the same building. All of us were confused as to what exactly was happening, but we knew we had to get away from the school."

Recognizing the impact of the event, Sheridan reassured staff and students that counselling services are available 24/7.

Police reported this morning, July 19, that the Special Investigative Unit has taken control of this investigation.

