Sheridan College's Oakville campus closes Nov. 19 due to safety concern

Updated as of 3:40 p.m.: Sheridan College has informed students, faculty and visitors that its Trafalgar Campus located in Oakville will be closed for the remainder of today, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, due to "a safety concern in the area."

A statement from the college shared online through its official social media channels say that Halton Police have identified the safety concern, and the college responded by cancelling all classes and events for today, including closing access to campus buildings.

The following statement was released by Sheridan College at 2:38 p.m. today:

"Due to a safety concern in the area as identified by Halton Regional Police, Sheridan Trafalgar/Oakville campus has been closed for the remainder of today, Saturday, November 19, 2022.

All classes and events on campus have been cancelled. Access to campus buildings is not permitted at this time. This advisory affects the Oakville/Trafalgar campus only.

An update will be shared as more information becomes available."

Just a few minutes later, an evacuation of the campus was ordered by the college. As of 3:14 p.m. today, all buildings on campus and student residences on site have been safely evacuated.

Today was Sheridan's annual open house for prospective new students, though the event ended as scheduled at 2 p.m. earlier today.

A staff sergeant for Halton Regional Police confirmed there no officers were on site and (as of 3:30 p.m.) the college had not requested police on site. Halton Police did confirm they had advised college officials of their concern nearby.

A spokesperson for Sheridan College could not be reached regarding the possible safety concern, though no imminent danger has been reported.

More to come on this developing story.