Sheridan expands Bigs on Campus mentorship program

Sheridan’s Youth Amplified Strategy continues to grow this winter with the expansion of the Bigs on Campus mentorship program to include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton and Hamilton (BBBSHH).

Sheridan and BBBSHH began piloting the program last month, modelling it after the partnership that Sheridan has had with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel (BBBSP) for the past two years.

The goal of Bigs on Campus is to increase access to postsecondary education for youth in Sheridan’s home communities. Students serve as mentors (the "Bigs") to young people (the "Littles") on a weekly basis between February and April.

The sessions focus on building the skills of the Littles, exposing them to postsecondary opportunities and fostering quality relationships with the mentors. Guest staff, faculty and alumni from Sheridan deliver special workshops that give the Littles a sightline to the great education and career pathways that they could aspire to one day such as in STEM, business, or the arts.

"Through Bigs on Campus, Sheridan learners have the opportunity to serve our local communities while receiving exceptional community-engaged leadership and learning experiences," said Dr. Janet Morrison, Sheridan President and Vice Chancellor.

"We’re proud that our learners are building empathy, cross-cultural understanding, collaboration and a deep awareness of the community around them through co-curricular and volunteer opportunities such as this. They’re developing 21st century skills that are needed in the workplace and are becoming engaged, community-minded citizens."

"This is an opportunity for youth to connect with the postsecondary experience in a way that’s engaging and not intimidating," said Karen LeMoine, Director of Community Engagement. "We are so excited to expand this fantastic program with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Halton Hamilton this winter."

The partnership with BBBSHH builds upon Sheridan’s successful mentoring partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Peel (BBBSP), which first began in fall 2020. Over the past two years, Sheridan and BBBSP implemented the mentoring program with great success, even in a virtual format due to the pandemic.

"As an organization, our hope is to equip young people with the tools for future success, including career-readiness," says Melissa Pollard, CEO, BBBSHH. "Big Brothers Big Sisters continues to evolve our programs and services to meet the changing needs of our clients and local communities."

"Bigs on Campus is a unique opportunity to partner with an innovative team and to grow alongside our community. We’re thankful to Sheridan for helping us realize our vision that all young people reach their potential."

Sheridan’s Youth Amplified Strategy is a suite of programs rooted in the college’s mission to unlock the transformative power of education and ensure that all young people in our campus communities can forge a path to postsecondary studies.

Learn more about Youth Amplified at Sheridan and how you can get involved by visiting the Youth Amplified webpage.