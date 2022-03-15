Sheridan and other college faculty vote to strike beginning March 18, 2022

× Expand Sheridan College

Sheridan College is warning students, staff and residents of a likely strike from college faculty that would cancel all classes beginning this Friday, March 18, 2022.

OPSEU, the union that represents college faculty, has confirmed that "as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, March 18, all faculty at Ontario's 24 colleges, including Sheridan, will go on strike."

Rather than being on a picket line, however, college faculty have been working to rule since December 2021. College faculty rejected a final offer that the College Employer Council (CEC) that OPSEU says the CEC "tried to ram through last month."

In the likely event a strike begins this Friday, a picket line would also likely be established at Oakville's Trafalgar Campus of the college.

Unless an agreement is reached before then, Sheridan says "all classes will be cancelled for full and part-time students for the duration of the strike. Courses offered through Continuing and Professional Studies will continue as scheduled. All Sheridan campuses will remain open, and many services will continue to operate."

A general statement from Sheridan said, "As always, Sheridan is steadfastly committed to our students' learning. We'll share more information as it becomes available."

OPSEU/SEFPO President Warren Thomas says it is still not too late to avoid a strike: "I firmly believe we can reach a deal at the bargaining table," said Thomas. "I’m convinced a deal is there and that we can avoid a messy strike that is not in anybody’s best interests."

What's Closed

During a strike, Sheridan says their campuses will remain open "with security on site," according to the college. However, the following will not be available:

Regularly scheduled classes for full- and part-time students

Counselling services

Classes offered at Sheridan for joint programs with York, Brock and UTM

Workforce development programs (ELT, OSLT)

Academic upgrading and School College work initiative/dual credit courses

In-person interviews for employment at Sheridan

What's Open

Several services and programs will continue:

Continuing Education classes including Ontario Learn

Referrals to external agencies for counselling

Library services will be virtual (A wing learning commons at Davis and C Wing learning commons at Trafalgar will have study space, computers and printer access)

Labs/studio spaces on a case-by-case basis for self-directed learning, with varying levels of supervision (technician, student monitors, etc.)

Student advising and immigration advising

Co-op student advisement and job development

Employment consulting for students

Accessible learning services – accommodation plans

Student rights and responsibilities meetings

Administrative and Faculty/School offices

Switchboard and contact centre

Tim Hortons, bookstore (curbside) and Xerox centres (remote)

Onecard office

Cleaning services, waste management, grounds maintenance, onsite construction/repairs

Rapid antigen testing

Parking office open Tuesdays & Thursdays

Child care centre (car window sticker required)

Residences

For a complete list of what will be open and closed on campus, as well as frequently asked questions, Sheridan has set up a strike information webpage available here.

More information from OPSEU on their outlook of the strike is available from their homepage here.