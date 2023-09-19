Shoe transaction leads to robbery

× Expand Openstreetmap Millstone Park

Last night, on Monday, Sep. 18, around 9:20 p.m., a transaction for a pair of shoes went awry.

The victim met with the suspect at Millstone Park to sell a pair of Nike shoes, after having made arrangements over Facebook Marketplace.

Instead of paying for the shoes, the suspect pulled a knife on the seller before stealing the shoes and running away.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is a six-foot-tall black male.

A Halton police (HRPS) K9 dog attended the scene to track the suspect, but results were negative.

According to the HRPS, many people become victims of crimes like robberies, frauds and thefts when attempting to buy or sell property online. In an effort to combat this, the HRPS recommends you to use their Buy & Sell Exchange Zone, located at 95 Oak Walk Drive.

The purpose of this zone is to provide some additional peace of mind to those who are buying, selling, or trading property online.

If you are unable to meet at the HRPS' Buy & Sell Exchange Zone, please consider completing your transactions in well-lit, public and popular locations to avoid being a victim of crime.

And, in the case of an emergency, please call 9-1-1.

Here are some tips to protect yourself during a buy and sell exchange:

Complete your transaction during daytime hours only.

Use the buddy system when possible. Bring a family or friend with you, or at the very least, let someone know who you will be meeting, the time, and the location of the exchange.

To reduce the potential of falling victim to fraud, never complete a buy and sell transaction by mail.

When meeting in person, always inspect goods you wish to purchase before giving money to the seller.

Limit the amount of personal information you provide.

Stop. Pause. Think. If something seems too good to be true, it likely is.

HRPS would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).