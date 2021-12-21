Shooting in Oakville

× Expand © OpenStreetMap contributors

On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at 11:50 pm, the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) responded to a shooting at a residence in the area of Ernest Appelbe Boulevard and Dundas Street East in the Glenorchy community of Oakville.

A male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

Police have not made an arrest; however, investigators believe this to be a targeted shooting and that the individuals involved in this incident are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing at this time, and residents can expect a continued police presence in the area.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8799.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.