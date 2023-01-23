Shoppers Drug Mart employees assaulted during failed narcotics theft

× Expand Openstreetmap Shoppers Drug Mart on Cornwall Road.

Yesterday afternoon, on Jan. 22, at around 2:45 p.m., a man entered Shoppers Drug Mart on Cornwall Road in the Olde Oakville Market Place and forced the staff to open the narcotics safe.

Luckily, the store had a time-delay lock on the safe which only unlocks after a set amount of time has passed. It’s purpose is to prevent thefts.

The suspect didn’t wait for the safe to open, and instead stole medications from the counter.

Two employees were choked during the incident. A weapon wasn't seen.

EMS attended the scene and treated the staff for minor injuries.

The suspect, a black male approximately 6 feet tall, fled the scene in a grey sedan.

If you have information to share, please call Halton Police at 905-825-4747 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip.