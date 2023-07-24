Shots fired outside restaurant on Lakeshore

× Expand Openstreetmap Verace Italian Restaurant

An altercation outside a downtown Oakville restaurant led to a man firing shots at another individual, around midnight on Friday, July 21.

A victim was outside Verace Italian Restaurant, near Lakeshore Road East and Reynolds Street, when he was “approached by a suspect and an altercation took place.” The suspect then shot at the victim at least once.

Luckily, no one got injured.

Halton police (HRPS) arrived at the scene just before midnight, around 11:55 p.m., after receiving multiple reports of “at least one gunshot being fired.”

The suspect fled eastbound on Lakeshore Road in a dark coloured SUV. He was a black male in his 20s.

No arrests have been made.

The HRPS is appealing to witnesses and anyone who may have dash cam footage “of the areas of Lakeshore Road (east and westbound) and Trafalgar Road (north and south) between the hours of 11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. (July 21 -22).

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.