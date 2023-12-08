Should derelict Bronte waterfront lands be purchased for public use?

× Expand Oakville News KA

New Bronte councillor Jonathan McNeice is taking a stab at solving the Bronte waterfront challenge that is the former Greb property.

The privately-owned lands are on the west side of Bronte Road abutting the mouth of Bronte Creek.

Currently fenced off and filled with seemingly idle construction equipment, the property is listed for sale for $5.95 million.

McNeice has asked for town staff to look into the possibility of bringing the “strategic” land into public ownership, possibly by finding purchase funding sources related to climate proofing.

The move angers property owner Anthony Bruno, who says the town has been fighting his attempts to improve the land for the last 12 years.

“If the town wants to buy it and they give me the right money for it, they can buy it,” he says.

“But there are ways to do things. They should be sitting down with me and figuring out how we can advance the goals and how we can make this a beautiful piece of property for the public to be able to enjoy.”

Bruno says work on the ongoing $1 million reconstruction of the property’s seawall will resume again shortly after Christmas. He will also be spending $80,000 to replace the five docks.

And once that work is completed, he says he will seek permission to build washrooms and other facilities to service the boaters who he envisions will use the slips on his docks.

“I’m committed to going to the Ontario Land Tribunal to get something developed on that property for the use of the marina,” he said.

McNeice says Bronte residents are frustrated with the state of the site – and often unaware that it is in private ownership.

“It’s been sitting idle for a while and I understand the community’s concerns about that,” he said. “It’s certainly been a bit of an eyesore as of late.”

The land, which was once owned by Harry Greb who established Bronte’s Metro Marine business to serve the recreational boating market, is in a flood zone and cannot be built upon.

It can be used for marine-related businesses, with Bruno currently advertising the possibility of providing boat slips for 50- to 80-foot yachts.

While the town has made unsuccessful efforts to acquire the land in the past, McNeice is hoping that “a more holistic look” at the role of the property may help find a path forward.

He has asked town staff to explore its potential to help protect Bronte Creek from erosion issues and provide protection and climate proofing in case of extreme weather or flooding events.

That could open the opportunity to access climate proofing funding from other levels of government.

“It’s not just about public ownership, it’s about erosion, some climate mitigation, connectivity and the cultural heritage landscape. Hopefully when we look at it that holistically, some solutions might emerge,” McNeice says.

McNeice’s request also notes that the property plays an important role in connecting the Bronte waterfront and has been designated as part of the area’s cultural heritage landscape.

While he recognizes that a staff report won’t be imminent, he says he will “push for something that seems reasonable.”

The town will be widening about 60 feet of the boardwalk above the Greb lands during coming year, McNeice noted.

But that plan also frustrates Bruno, who says he has urged the town to hold off.

“They should wait and we should all work together here,” he says. “We could build a beautiful patio there. People would really love that.

“I think the town should be ashamed of themselves that they don’t work with people to make it happen.”