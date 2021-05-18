Should visitors to Bronte Beach, Tannery parks pay to park?

Your waterfront walk may soon cost you.

Town council is considering bringing paid lakefront parking to Bronte Beach and Tannery Park as a two-year pilot project.

The move comes just weeks after the town banned public parking on dozens of streets near popular lakefront parks.

A proposal by town staff calls for $3 per hour parking in multiple lots near the two popular lakefront destinations. A maximum three-hour stay would be in place, with parking fees charged from 8 am to 9 pm. every day.

Town council will decide the issue at its May 25 meeting, scheduled for 6:30 pm.

What’s proposed?

Tannery Park

Payment required at Tannery Park, Walker Street parking lot and on Walker Street adjacent to Tannery Park

Holders of Oakville Harbour mooring permits will not be required to pay and will be granted extended parking privileges.

Payments made at a newly installed parking meter or through the town’s HONK mobile payment app

Bike racks to be installed at the park

Bronte

Payment required at main Bronte Beach parking lot, gravel parking at Bronte Beach/West River Street, Sovereign House parking lot

Holders of Bronte Harbour mooring permits and daily boat launch users will not be required to pay and will be granted extended parking privileges.

Payments made at a newly installed parking meter or through the town’s HONK mobile payment app

Overflow parking to be provided in the winter boat storage area on the Bronte Marina property.

Bike racks installed at the park

What’s the rationale?

Last summer’s COVID restrictions made waterfront park visits a popular option.

The report from town staff says the increase in visitors created problems with people parking outside of designated areas, overflowing onto nearby residential streets and parking after dark.

“We need some sort of way to make it safe for visitors and for the residents living in the surrounding area,” says Ward 1 councillor Sean O’Meara.

“Last year, Emergency First Responders were not able to get their vehicles into a home for a child due to cars with boat trailers parked on the side of the roads. This was a real eye-opener in terms of the difficulties we face with no restrictions around parking.”

O’Meara added that paid parking would shorten stays, allowing more people to access the parks, help cover the additional security costs and encourage people to use transit and active transportation to get to the parks.

New rules would also be put in place to officially open parks at 6 am and close them at 10 pm, with overnight parking prohibited.

Implementation of the plan will cost about $32,000, with parking meters previously used in the downtown area refurbished for this purpose. Parking fees and penalties will cover annual operating costs of $8,400.

At the end of the two-year pilot program, town staff propose bringing a report and recommendations to town council.

Want to have your say?

Do you have an opinion? Register with the town clerk by noon on May 25 if you want to make a presentation to council. You can also make a written submission or contact your councillors by email.