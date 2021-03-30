Signal relay device seized after two Quebecers charged for car theft in Oakville

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) has made a pair of arrests in connection to a vehicle theft in Oakville, Ontario.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at approximately 1:30 am, an alert resident heard their vehicle start in their driveway and then discovered that their Toyota vehicle had been stolen. The homeowner contacted the HRPS immediately and officers soon located the stolen Toyota and a second vehicle being driven in tandem.

Attempts were made to stop both vehicles safety, however, the driver of the stolen Toyota failed to stop and was able to make good on their escape.

Police were able to successfully stop the second vehicle and arrest its two occupants.

20 year-old male from Quebec has been charged with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments

25 year-old man from Quebec has been charged with the following:

Theft of motor vehicle

Possession of Break and Enter Instruments

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

Fail to Comply with Probation

Fail to Comply with Weapons Prohibition

Police also seized a signal relay device at the time of arrest. This tool is commonly used to steal vehicles quickly. In a typical relay theft, suspects will approach a residence on foot and utilize a relay device to defeat the vehicle’s security system. One of the suspects will be positioned near the house and the other near the targeted vehicle. The technology being used is able to access the signal transmitted by the key fob inside the house and relay it to a computer that is in the possession of the suspect near the vehicle. This captured data is then used to program a blank key fob and start the vehicle.

The Halton Regional Police Service would like to alert residents of Oakville that the incidence of overnight vehicle thefts using a relay device are increasing. Thieves are targeting particular makes and models. They range from 2017 – 2020 Lexus vehicles included models RX350 and GX460, Toyotas, Land Rover Range Rovers and Ford pickup trucks. The targeted vehicles are stolen from residential driveways between the hours of 11:00 pm and 6:00 am.

Similar thefts are occurring throughout the GTA, as these vehicles are in high demand and are often shipped overseas.

Tips to deter car theives

Park your vehicle within a locked/secure garage as the majority of the vehicles are stolen from residential driveways

If a garage is not accessible, park another vehicle behind it in the driveway to act as a physical barrier to its removal

Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system tracker or have one installed by the dealer, as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

Ensure your unattended vehicle(s) are locked and secure

Never leave spare keys in your vehicle

Never leave spare keys outside of your residence

When not in use, place vehicle keys inside a radio frequency shielding bag/pouch to block cell signals

Equip your vehicle with an alarm

Use other devices to deter thefts (e.g. steering wheel locking device)

Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are properly placed and functioning for 24-hour use

Community safety is a shared responsibility. Help keep communities safe and immediately report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with questions or information about this vehicle theft is asked to contact Detective Constable Ben Merchant at the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2248.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

PRESUMPTION OF INNOCENCE

Please note that persons charged are considered innocent and can only be proven guilty by a court of law.

Due to the presumption of innocence, Oakville News does not publish the name(s) of suspect(s). Halton Regional Police Service does typically post suspect(s) name(s) on their website.