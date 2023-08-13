Significant changes at Oakville News

× Expand Oakville News

Dear Reader,

Although a number of you have responded to our entreaties aimed at keeping Oakville News free for those who cannot afford it, these voluntary donations have not been enough to provide us with a sustainable level of income.

We thank those who did step forward, but with regret, we have made the decision to make oakvillenews.org a paid site.

If you have already donated, your donation will continue to allow you to have unlimited access to articles. Simply log in to your existing Oakville News account (or create one) via Admiral, our subscription management provider.

If not, you can continue to read up to two free articles each month and receive the e-newsletter.

For unlimited access, please subscribe for $5 per month (less than $1.25 per week). Larger donations are, of course, still welcome.

The Oakville News team appreciates your interest in your community and in our efforts to keep you informed about the challenges the town faces, to hold our elected officials to account, to celebrate the achievements of our residents, to support our local charities, and to help keep Oakville a great place to live.

Doing this costs money, and we can’t continue without your financial support. We hope you will understand this decision and that you find our efforts worthwhile.

We would also like to thank our many local advertisers for their support and ask that you patronize local businesses for a prosperous Oakville.

Yours truly,

The Oakville News team