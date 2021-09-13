Single motor vehicle collision left two young male occupants injured in Oakville

A single motor vehicle collision occurred at Robarts Road on Leighland Avenue in the College Park neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario, at about 2:31 am on Sept.13, 2021.

The Halton Regional Police Service described that a Toyota Corolla sedan, driven eastbound on Leighland Avenue, lost control while approaching Robarts Road intersection and left the lane. Two occupants of the vehicle are young adults and residents of Oakville. The driver was identified as 19 years old and the passenger to be 18 years of age.

The vehicle rammed into a hydro box and screeched to halt on the lawn of a residential property after it lost control. The police confirmed that both the occupants sustained serious injuries, which are non-life-threatening so far.

HRPS also added, ‘the Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.”

The police urge any witness who has not spoken to the police yet, to call 905-825-4747 ext: 5065.