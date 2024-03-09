SIU determines no criminal offence committed by Halton Regional Police officer in Oakville arrest incident

× Expand Special Investigations Unit

A Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer will not face consequences after discharging a taser three times while pursuing a suspect on break-and-enter charges.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Director, Joseph Martino, has concluded that there are no reasonable grounds to believe a criminal offence was committed by an HRPS officer involved in an arrest incident in Oakville from November.

The incident, which occurred on Nov. 10, 2023, involved the attempted arrest of a 39-year-old man on charges of break-and-enter. The man failed to comply with police orders and was seen rummaging through a bag.

The officer discharged a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) at the man as he attempted to flee on a bicycle. As he pedalled away, the officer fired the CEW again. Subsequently, the man locked up and fell, striking his head on the pavement.

The officer deployed his CEW a third time and the man was handcuffed and taken to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a fractured skull and hematoma.

Following an investigation by the SIU, it was determined that the officer's actions were justified under Section 25(1) of the Criminal Code, which allows the use of force by law enforcement officers when acting on reasonable grounds in the administration or enforcement of the law.

The SIU investigation involved interviews with relevant individuals including the review of video footage from two businesses and medical records of the complainant. The SIU also examined forensic evidence and considered pertinent legislation.

Despite the outcome of the incident, Director Joseph Martino has concluded that no criminal offence was committed by the HRPS officer.