Six in hospital after eight-vehicle early morning collision

“Significant damage” was caused this morning at around 8 a.m. when a vacuum truck, headed westbound on the 403 to Upper Middle Road, crashed into multiple vehicles and sent six people to the hospital.

Eight vehicles sustained damage; one was a school bus - thankfully, empty at the time.

One particular vehicle, grey in colour, was hit from behind, seriously injuring the driver, who was transported to a trauma centre.

Despite the nature of the crash, serious injuries haven't been reported.

Ontario Provincial Police’s Sgt. Kerry Schmidt revealed that the cause of the collision is yet to be determined, although an investigation is underway.

As of noon, westbound lanes on the 403 are open, but the ramp to Upper Middle Road remains closed.