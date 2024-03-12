Six million illegal cigarettes seized in Oakville one day before record breaking OPP bust

× Expand Oakville News

Two people have been charged after Ministry of Finance investigators seized a staggering 6,040,000 unmarked cigarettes in Oakville on Feb. 12. The seizure has brought attention to the GTA and Niagara regions which have emerged as international hubs for underground trafficking networks involving illegal drugs and weapons.

Cigarettes sold without Ontario's yellow stamp are illegal, with exceptions, as are those sold in clear plastic bags. Engaging in the tobacco business without proper permits is also against the law.

The Ministry of Finance has been relentless in cracking down on such activities, with convictions since January 2020 amounting to over $3.3 million in fines, along with jail, probation, and community service terms.

But the network goes beyond illicit tobacco, though experts suggest it is the most lucrative product being trafficked.

The day following this tobacco bust, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) executed 17 search warrants at locations in the GTA and Niagara Region which was the beginning of the "largest seizure of handguns and assault-style rifles in the province's history," according to the OPP.

In collaboration with United States (US) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) 274 illegal firearms, including handguns and assault-style rifles, were seized as well as various illicit drugs and paraphernalia. 106 of those weapons were seized in Ontario.

× Expand Ontario Provincial Police

A street value of the weapons and drugs seized in Ontario amount to $3.25 million.

This massive operation resulted in 16 arrests, with 279 charges laid against those involved in the trafficking network. Among the seized items were 88 illegal handguns, 18 long guns, and 118 prohibited devices, alongside substantial quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and other narcotics.

In an interview with Oakville News, National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco’s Executive Director Rick Barnum said, "Organized crime is all about having a network and having the ability to move whatever product, whether you're stealing cars, moving guns, cocaine, or contraband tobacco, you have to have a market, you have to have a system, and you have to have a group."

Barnum was a member of the OPP for over 32 years, serving as a Deputy Commissioner with a focus on organized crime and counter terrorism.

With regard to illicit tobacco, Barnum says the lost tax revenue would amount to $2 billion over three years in Ontario alone.

"Contraband tobacco is the one that gives them (organized crime groups) a great profit margin and is relatively risk-free because the penalties for six million cigarettes that are contraband compared to six kilograms of cocaine, there's a big difference when it comes time to face your penalties if you're caught," Barnum said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has pinpointed approximately 175 criminal syndicates engaged in the trade, operating around 50 illicit factories within Canada, producing up to 10,000 cigarettes per minute. The RCMP says the gangs funnel the profits into various illicit ventures, such as firearms, narcotics, and human smuggling.

"The first thing you have to do is take the reward out of it for them," Barnum said. "The penalties have to be significant where you don't get to drive away from the courthouse in your Ferrari."

"As taxpayers we're losing billions of dollars a year that's not in our budgets and that's not coming in in revenue, so the courts and the governments have to give the police the training, the support, and the officers that they need to tackle this."