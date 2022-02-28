Slashing of Film.ca theatre screens

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) investigates a series of recent screen slashing incidents in Oakville, Burlington and Waterloo.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, shortly after 5:00 pm, two suspects entered a theatre on Brant Street in Burlington and significantly damaged three theatre screens with a sharp object.

Shortly later, the same suspects attended a Film.ca at 171 Speers Road just west of Kerr Street in Oakville and similarly damaged two screens.

Finally, after 7:00 pm on the same date, two suspects attended a theatre located on King Street North in Waterloo and damaged a single screen.

Per the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police cannot describe the suspects.

Investigators believe the theatres were targeted because they are all playing “Bheemla Nayak.” Investigators are also investigating historical events with similar circumstances in 2020 and 2021 that occurred in Oakville and throughout the GTA.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

You can also submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers. "See something? Hear something? Know something? Contact Crime Stoppers" at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.