Thieves load snow plow onto flatbed trailer and drive away

On Friday, Apr. 7, around 2 p.m., two suspects in a dark truck, with a flatbed trailer, pulled up at the rear of a commercial property (Post Scriptum Holdings) on Sinclair Road.

They stole a snow plow and a hydraulic blade pusher. The total value of the stolen items has not been disclosed, but the crime might be classified as theft over $5K.

There is no description of the suspects, although Halton Regional Police Service believes they were “possibly one male and one female.”

Halton Police would like to hear from you if you have information to share. You can reach them by dialling 905-825-4747.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website and leave an anonymous tip or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).