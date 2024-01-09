Two weather warnings in effect for Oakville: Jan. 9, 2024

× Expand Pat (Cletch) Williams Blowing snow in field

Environment Canada has placed Oakville under two separate weather warnings for January 9, 2024: one being a winter travel advisory and another a heavy rainfall warning.

The alerts were issued within ten minutes of each other, both around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8. Both are expected to be in effect until late tonight, Tuesday evening.

Winter Travel Advisory

Snow associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday, including Oakville and most of Halton region.

The snow may be heavy at times before changing to rain later in the day.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are possible today, although amounts may be significantly lower closer to Lake Ontario where snow may change to rain sooner.

Difficult travel conditions will be likely once the snow arrives, including hazardous travel conditions. At this point, it appears that the heaviest snow will arrive after the morning commute, but that the afternoon commute could be significantly impacted.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit ontario.ca/511, twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Rainfall Warning

In addition to the snowfall warning today, rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm and ponding of water on roads is also possible.

Precipitation associated with a storm system is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday. Precipitation is expected to begin as snow before changing to rain in the afternoon or early evening.

For areas near Lake Ontario, if the snow changes to rain earlier, rainfall amounts greater than 30 mm may be possible. Rainfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

In rare circumstances, for information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information on both of these alerts is available online here.