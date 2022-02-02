Snow warning for Oakville Feb. 2-3, 2022

× Expand Photo by Ryan on Unsplash

Environment Canada, a winter weather travel advisory in effect for the Town of Oakville, all of Halton Region and the cities of Mississauga and Brampton, Ontario.

The travel advisory was issued at 11:43 a.m. EST today, Wednesday, February 2, 2022, and is expected to be in effect until at least the morning of Feb. 3, though likely until the end of tomorrow, Thursday.

Heavy snow will likely significantly impact tonight's evening commute as "rain showers will transition to snow this afternoon," according to Environment Canada. A low-pressure system will bring significant snowfall to Oakville and the surrounding regions, with "total accumulations of 10 to 20 cm by Thursday morning."

"Snow is expected to continue through tonight before easing by Thursday morning," the advisory continues. "Additional lighter snowfall is expected Thursday for the Greater Toronto Area, however there is still some uncertainty regarding the additional associated snowfall amounts."

There will be "reduced visibilities due to snow" impacting evening and tomorrow morning commutes, and drivers should be prepared for significant delays. If you don't need to drive, it would be advisable to stay home.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

The community is also reminded that shovelling snow can be strenuous. Take extra breaks. Remember: Snow removal in town can be tracked using Oakville's Snow Plow Tracker.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.