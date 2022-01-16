Snowfall warning issued for Monday, Jan 17

× Expand Photo by Ryan on Unsplash

For the first day back to school, Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for Oakville, Ontario, for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Parents should stay tuned to determine if Halton's school boards decide to call it a snow day.

A low-pressure system tracking south of the Great Lakes will bring significant snowfall to Oakville and surrounding regions. Heavy snow will likely significantly impact the Monday morning and evening commute.

According to the Weather Network, the snow starts falling around midnight, Jan. 16 and lasts until late afternoon on Monday, Jan. 15.

By 8:00 am, snow accumulation of 12 to 25 centimetres is expected, and by the time the snow tappers off accumulation may exceed 30 centimetres. Rapidly accumulating snow will make driving and walking difficult, but for drivers, the possibility of whiteouts causing visibility to decline suddenly requires extra caution.

Aside from the volume of snow, the wind is the issue. Sustained winds are anticipated at 40 km/h out of the north, with gusts cresting 60 km/h. Drifting snow across roads and sidewalks will add extra obstacles for drivers and walkers alike.

Temperatures for Monday will range from a low of minus 5 in the morning to a high of minus three by mid-afternoon. However, the wind will cause it to feel about ten degrees colder.

This snow event will impact morning and evening commutes, and drivers should be prepared for significant delays. If you don't need to drive, it would be advisable to stay home.

With the season's first significant snowfall, the community is reminded that shovelling snow can be strenuous. Take extra breaks.

Snow removal in town can be tracked using Oakville's Snow Plow Tracker.