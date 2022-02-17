Snowfall Warning in Oakville Feb. 17, 2022

× Expand Oakville News Snowstorm

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for both Oakville and all of Halton Region today, Thursday, February 17, 2022. Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 25 cm is expected before the end of today.

The warning was issued early this morning for heavy snow and possible freezing rain beginning approximately 5:00 p.m. tonight, lasting until late today and possibly until 6:30 a.m. tomorrow morning.

There is expected to be "near zero visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow, mainly tonight."

In addition, the rain in positive temperatures this afternoon could form "Icy and slippery surfaces" when the temperature drops. Rain is expected to transition to snow late this afternoon or early this evening. Freezing rain and ice pellets are also possible this afternoon or early this evening during the transition.

"Snow, at times heavy," will begin "late this afternoon [Thursday] or early this evening, through Friday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm possible."

Environment Canada says the snow is from "a low pressure system expected to track just south of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario tonight which will bring a messy mix of wintry precipitation to southern Ontario." As the track of the low pressure system remains uncertain, precipitation timing and amounts may change.

Drivers should be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

The Weather Network says the temperature will drop from 7C this afternoon to -17C tomorrow morning, Friday. Wind gusts from the north up to 20km/hr are also possible.

Residents are being advised to please continue monitoring alerts and forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information about this weather update is available online here.