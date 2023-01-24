Snowfall warning for Jan. 25, 2023

× Expand markzelinski.com Snowfall warning Tree at Oakville's Coronation Park in snow

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for both Oakville and all of Halton Region for tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected over the next 36 hours, ending late as Thursday morning, Jan. 26. The snowfall warning in also in effect for:

Burlington - Oakville

Caledon

Halton Hills - Milton

Mississauga - Brampton

The warning was issued early this morning for heavy snow beginning early Wednesday morning, lasting until early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says that, "a Texas low tracking northeastward is expected to bring snow to the area late Wednesday morning until midnight and possibly into early Thursday morning. Snowfall accumulations of 15 cm are expected, with locally higher amounts of up to 20 cm possible."

Drivers are being advised to prepare for driving adjustments with changing road conditions. "Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," says the statement. "Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Aside from reduced visibility in heavy snow and rapidly accumulating snow making travel difficult, Environment Canada also warns that, "Isolated power outages are possible."

Residents are being advised to please continue monitoring alerts and forecasts. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

More information about this weather update is available online here.