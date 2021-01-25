Snowfall warning for Tuesday January 26

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Oakville, Ontario for Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Steady snowfall with strong north-east winds is forecast.

The snow may start to fall as early at 6:00 AM, but should be coming down steadily by 7:00 AM, and tapper off by 10 PM.

Expect constant wind speeds to be in the mid-thirties (km/h), with gusts reaching the mid-fifties.

Tomorrow's temperature high of zero will occur in the morning. The temperature will steadily drop through out the day and into the evening when the low hits minus five. The wind chill will make it feel about seven degrees colder.

Total accumulation is anticipated to be between 10 to 15 cm, and with greater accumulation expected closer to the lake.

The rapidly accumulation of snow combined with strong winds may create whiteout conditions. Be prepared that rush hour will be impacted.

If you need to travel tomorrow, don't forget to fill your gas tank or charge your batteries. It is important that your car has a winter safety kit, which should include blankets, snacks, and water.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 3:08 PM on Monday, January 25, 2021.