Marcel Painchaud

Solar eclipse draws Oakville's early risers

Local photographer captures partial solar eclipse at Tannery Point in Oakville, Ontario.

by

Humans have probably always been fascinated by the rising sun. Today we had the opportunity to see the Ring of Fire partial eclipse in conjunction with the sunrise. Photographers, videographers and people just wanting to observe this special event gathered at Tannery Point starting just after 5:00 AM. 

The real low cloud on the horizon added some early colour to the sky but partially blocked the view of the sun when it rose.

Oakville's early riser came to Tannery Park to see the Ring of Fire eclipse.

The moment everyone was waiting for. The sun breaking over the horizon showing like 2 spots due to the eclipse and the low clouds. 

As the sun rose above the early clouds, the partial eclipse was finally visible. At this point, over 80% of the sun is hidden.

Within 15 minutes, it was nearly over. The sun was becoming less covered and much higher in the sky, but this was not stopping intrepid photographers from staying around. 

For those who missed the event, something for your calendar. A total solar eclipse will occur at the Moon's ascending node of the orbit on April 8, 2024, visible across North America and dubbed the Great North American Eclipse. So put it in your calendar!