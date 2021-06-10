Solar eclipse draws Oakville's early risers

Humans have probably always been fascinated by the rising sun. Today we had the opportunity to see the Ring of Fire partial eclipse in conjunction with the sunrise. Photographers, videographers and people just wanting to observe this special event gathered at Tannery Point starting just after 5:00 AM.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Sunrise Oakville Harbour

The real low cloud on the horizon added some early colour to the sky but partially blocked the view of the sun when it rose.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud HMCS Oakville

× Expand HMCS Oakville

Oakville's early riser came to Tannery Park to see the Ring of Fire eclipse.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Ring of Fire sunrise

The moment everyone was waiting for. The sun breaking over the horizon showing like 2 spots due to the eclipse and the low clouds.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Ring of fire

× Expand Marcel Painchaud Ring of fire

As the sun rose above the early clouds, the partial eclipse was finally visible. At this point, over 80% of the sun is hidden.

× Expand Marcel Painchaud June 10, 2021

× Expand Marcel Painchaud June 10, 2021

Within 15 minutes, it was nearly over. The sun was becoming less covered and much higher in the sky, but this was not stopping intrepid photographers from staying around.

For those who missed the event, something for your calendar. A total solar eclipse will occur at the Moon's ascending node of the orbit on April 8, 2024, visible across North America and dubbed the Great North American Eclipse. So put it in your calendar!