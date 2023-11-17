New solar panels energizing Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

× Expand Town of Oakville Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre

Oakville is taking another giant step towards its objective to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by installing 1,300 solar panels on the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre's rooftop.

Some panels are already installed on the roof of the centre, with the panels on the parking garage yet to be installed.

In a Nov. 16 news release from Infrastructure Canada, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Oakville Anita Anand announced a combined investment of more than $1.6 million from the federal government and the town of Oakville to install a solar power system on the community centre and its parking garage roofs.

The federal government invested $1,006,489 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the Town of Oakville is contributing $663,919.

The project is expected to generate at least 660 megawatt-hours per year, enough to power the equivalent of over 300 homes.

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 43 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 19.9 tonnes annually.

The Honourable Anita Anand, said on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities yesterday, "Investments in green energy and environmentally friendly infrastructure is vital for the well-being of our communities and for the generations of residents to come."

"The installation of a solar power system to the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre will aid the facility in lowering operational costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while creating a sustainable and welcoming environment for the community."

× Expand Town of Oakville Overhead view of Oakville Trafalgar Communty Centre parking garage Once solar panels are installed on the garage roof, it will look something like this.

Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament for Oakville North - Burlington added, "Improvements to community centres such as the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre emphasize the importance of healthy lifestyles and environments by providing a space to gather, play, and socialize in an environmentally friendly way."

"The Government of Canada continues to invest in green infrastructure that will create a more sustainable community for generations to come."

Oakville Mayor Rob Burton noted, "Oakville is grateful to the Government of Canada for partnering with the Town of Oakville to add solar panels to the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre and helping us reach our target of becoming a Net Zero carbon corporation by 2050."

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy.