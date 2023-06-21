South Oakville Centre security guard hospitalized

× Expand Kim Arnott South Oakville Centre Transit stop at South Oakville Centre

In the north parking lot of South Oakville Centre (Hopedale Mall), a security guard was severely beaten on Monday afternoon, June 19. Police are asking for dashcam footage or for witnesses of the altercation to contact them.

OpenStreetMap.com contributors

South Oakville Centre at the corner of Rebecca Street and Third Line is where the 75-year-old security guard and another man became entangled in an altercation at approximately 1:45 p.m., reported Halton police.

The security guard sustained significant head injuries and was transported to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

A 22-year-old male was detained and arrested at the scene; however, police have not laid charges. The criminal investigations bureau of 2 District (Oakville) is in charge.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the criminal investigation bureau at (905) 825-4777 ext 2216. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Halton Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.