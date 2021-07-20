Environment Canada has issued a special air quality alert for Oakville effective Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Halton Region also issued a warning.

The highest risk times are between 1:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

High levels of air pollution are possible due to smoke from active forest fires.

Smoke from active forest fires in Northwestern Ontario moved into Southern Ontario. Several weather stations reported high levels of particulate matter and haze. The particulate matter may reduce visibility and air quality if smoke descends to ground level.

As a cold front passes through, conditions should improve later today.

If you or someone you care for is exposed to smoke from wildfires, take action to reduce your exposure to smoke. Smoke from wildfires is a constantly changing mixture of particulates and gases that contains many chemicals that can be harmful to health.

Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Visit www.airhealth.ca to learn how to reduce your health risk, decrease pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.