Special council committee to hold monthly Midtown meetings

× Expand Town of Oakville

Town council will spend the next six months doing a deep dive into development plans for the Midtown area.

During monthly meetings planned for July through to December, councillors will sit as a special committee to explore public concerns about the future of the area around the Oakville GO station.

Topics will include the population, density, design, sustainability and transportation for the area, according to a staff report received by council at its June 26 meeting.

Meetings will be scheduled for the second Tuesday of each month, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., with the first one proposed for July 18.

Agendas will be posted to the town's webpage, and public delegations will be permitted to address councillors. Ongoing public engagement will continue between meetings.

The town will pay Jacobs Consultancy Canada Inc. $200,000 to provide "external subject matter experts" who will help review various topics and assist town staff in finalizing the Midtown plan.

"Good momentum," says councillor

Development of the roughly one square kilometre Midtown area, which could someday be home to between 70,000 and 190,000 people, has been controversial.

At a standing-room-only public meeting on May 23, councillors heard from 18 delegates and received numerous written submissions about its Midtown plan, which is laid out in a draft Official Plan Amendment (OPA).

Most delegates expressed concerns about the planned high-rise towers' size, height and density, leading councillors to vote to establish a special committee to undertake an additional area study.

Read more: Councillors vote to do more homework on Midtown development

Ward 1 councillor Jonathan McNeice said he hopes to see the special committee process maintain a high level of public engagement. He suggested that town staff consider establishing an advisory group to bring the opinions of a representative cross-section of the public to council.

"I think we got some good momentum started (on May 23), and I wouldn't want to lose that," he said. "I think we learned a lot from the talent that's in our community."

Janet Haslett-Theall said she wants the special committee to explore alternative human-centred design options for Midtown development.

"To me, the best use of our time is to get aligned on vision and understanding the problems and the gaps and then get to exploring great options that may give us food for thought on how we might make this an amazing neighbourhood – all of which is what everybody on council wants to achieve – without slowing us down."

58-storey towers appealed to OLT

Although the town hasn't yet settled on a plan for Midtown, it has already received applications from Distrikt Development to build nine towers ranging in height from 44 to 58 storeys at three different Midtown locations.

As a result of the town's failure to decide on its application within the required time limit, Distrikt has recently appealed its applications for 166 South Service East and 217-227 Cross Avenue and 571-595 Argus Road to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Read more: How livable are 58-storey towers?

Construction of the servicing pipes necessary to allow the start of Midtown development is still estimated to be more than 18 months away.

Burton on personal days

Council's June 26 meeting was chaired by acting mayor Cathy Duddeck, as Mayor Rob Burton was absent. Burton also missed council's June 19 meeting, as well as a June 14 meeting of Halton Regional council.

According to his office, the mayor was off for personal days.

Themes to be explored by the special committee