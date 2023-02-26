Special weather advisory for Feb. 27

× Expand Mumin Mian Randall Street bridge cleared of snow

Environment Canada has issued a special weather advisory for Monday, Feb. 27, with high winds and steady snowfall expected by mid-afternoon.

According to the Weather Network, Monday morning's forecast is cool and clear, so you may want to enjoy a walk or complete your errands before mid-afternoon.

By 3:00 p.m., sustained easterly winds climb to 40 km/h with gusts reaching the high 60s, and there is an 80% chance of snow. The snowfall is forecast to last until late evening.

Easterly winds gather moisture as they cross Lake Ontario. Oakville tends to get more significant snowfalls when this occurs.

On Monday, temperatures climb steadily from minus 8 at 7:00 a.m. to zero by 9:00 p.m.; however, the windchill will cause it to feel 7 degrees colder.

The snow will change to rain as the temperatures cross the freezing threshold on Monday night. By Tuesday at 6:00 a.m., the forecast is for the temperature to reach plus 3 but feel like minus 3, and the wind direction changes overnight from east to south to west. The skies will clear, and the temperature will reach a high of plus 4. The winds remain strong, with sustained winds in the 30s.

Parents with children requiring transport to school may want to confirm school buses are running before sending them out.

As a result of high winds combined with the snow can cause untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots to become icy and slippery. The Monday evening commute may be significantly impacted. There is also the possibility of power outages.