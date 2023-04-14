Delivery driver caught going 106 km/h in 60 km/h zone

× Expand Openstreetmap Ninth Line and Dundas St

On Wednesday, Apr. 12, in the morning, a delivery driver was caught speeding over 50 km/h over the speed limit on Ninth Line and Dundas Street.

A Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) officer clocked the vehicle’s speed at 106 km/h. The speed limit was 60 km/h.

The officer pulled the driver over, and eventually a backup driver was called to complete deliveries.

The driver’s license will be suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle will be impounded for 14 days.