An individual who was test driving a vehicle was pulled over by a Halton Regional Police Service (HPRS) officer for speeding on Saturday, Mar. 11.

The vehicle was traveling at 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Ninth Line.

The driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days, and the dealership will be without it’s car for 14 days.

The driver is expected to “answer to the charges” in court.